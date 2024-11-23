 />

Bypolls Counting LIVE Updates: Wayanad braces for results as counting set to begin at 8 a.m.

Results for bypoll voting in Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency and 15 Assembly seats across Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Kerala and Uttarakhand to be announced soon

The Hindu Bureau

On Wednesday (November 20, 2024), over 50% of voters turned out for the by-polls to 15 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Kerala, and Uttarakhand. This was amid stray incidents of violence, complaints of irregularities against police officials, and misuse of government machinery.

Although eight seats fell vacant following the incumbent MLAs’ election to the Lok Sabha, polling in Sisamau is being conducted due to Samajwadi Party lawmaker Irfan Solanki’s disqualification from the assembly after his conviction in a criminal case.

Wayanad Lok Sabha by-election: Drop in polling won’t affect Priyanka Gandhi’s winning margin, says Congress leader Venugopal

The voter turnout for the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency dropped to 64.72%, a 9.15% point decrease from the previous election. This marks the lowest turnout in the constituency since its formation in 2009. In the 2019 election, when Mr. Gandhi contested, the constituency saw a higher turnout of 80.37% and his victory margin was 4.31 lakh votes.

Also Read | Assembly bypolls highlights: Voting concludes across 10 States

    Parties anxiously wait for bypoll results in Kerala

    As results of the three by-elections in the state - Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency and Chelakkara and Palakkad assembly seats - are expected tomorrow, the major political parties, Congress, BJP, and CPI(M), are anxiously awaiting the outcome.

    The Congress-led UDF is hopeful of a resounding victory for the electoral debut of AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the hill constituency of Wayanad, previously held by her brother Rahul Gandhi. They are also hopeful to retain the Palakkad assembly seat. 

    The UDF also aims to capture the Chelakkara assembly constituency, asserting that they can capitalise on what they claim to be growing anti-incumbency against the CPI(M)-led LDF government in the state. However, the LDF is focused on retaining Chelakkara, a traditional Left stronghold, with a significant margin. They are also aiming to improve their performance in the Palakkad and Wayanad seats.

    The BJP, on the other hand, is hoping to secure a presence in the Kerala Assembly by capturing the Palakkad constituency, where it finished second in the last two Assembly elections.

    - PTI

    Priyanka joining forces with Rahul in Parliament will give ‘sleepless nights’ to BJP: Pilot

    Predicting a big win for Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll, Congress general secretary Sachin Pilot on Friday (November 22, 2024) said her joining forces with Rahul Gandhi in Parliament will “certainly give sleepless nights” to the BJP and the NDA. 

    In an interview with PTI a day before the poll results, Mr. Pilot said, “We are looking at a historic win for Priyanka ji from Wayanad. She has been working in the party for many years now and campaigned extensively for Rahul ji, Sonia ji and even Rajiv ji at one point in time, so she is very well connected with the party workers across the country,” the former Union minister said.

    “As the general secretary of the party, she has shown her capacity to motivate the cadre,” Mr. Pilot said.

    - PTI

