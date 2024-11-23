On Wednesday (November 20, 2024), over 50% of voters turned out for the by-polls to 15 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Kerala, and Uttarakhand. This was amid stray incidents of violence, complaints of irregularities against police officials, and misuse of government machinery.

Although eight seats fell vacant following the incumbent MLAs’ election to the Lok Sabha, polling in Sisamau is being conducted due to Samajwadi Party lawmaker Irfan Solanki’s disqualification from the assembly after his conviction in a criminal case.

Wayanad Lok Sabha by-election: Drop in polling won’t affect Priyanka Gandhi’s winning margin, says Congress leader Venugopal

The voter turnout for the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency dropped to 64.72%, a 9.15% point decrease from the previous election. This marks the lowest turnout in the constituency since its formation in 2009. In the 2019 election, when Mr. Gandhi contested, the constituency saw a higher turnout of 80.37% and his victory margin was 4.31 lakh votes.

