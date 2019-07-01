Taking serious note of assault on Telangana forest official: Javadekar

Union Minister for Environment and Forests Prakash Javadekar told the Rajya Sabha on Monday that the government had taken a serious note of the assault on a forest department official in Telangana.

Mr. Javadekar said during the Question Hour that such incidents cannot be tolerated. The police on Sunday arrested ruling Telangana Rasthra Samithi's MLA Koneru Kannapa's brother Krishna Rao for assaulting Forest Range officer C Anitha in Komaram Bheem in Asifabad district over a land issue.

“We are taking it very seriously because this cannot be tolerated. We, as a regulator, will do whatever possible,” Mr. Javadekar said.

TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao too strongly condemned the attack. In a tweet on June 30, he said that no one was above the law. “I strongly condemn the atrocious behaviour of Koneru Krishna who attacked a forest officer who was doing her job. He has been arrested & a case booked already; no one is above law of the land,” he said.