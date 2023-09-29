Assault on spa worker from Northeast caught on CCTV

September 29, 2023 03:38 am | Updated 12:07 am IST - AHMEDABAD

The Ahmedabad Police on Thursday arrested a man for allegedly assaulting a woman from the Northeast in a public place. CCTV footage of the assault went viral on Wednesday and Thursday following which an FIR was lodged and an arrest was made.

In the viral footage, the accused identified as Mohsin Hussain Rangrej is seen beating a woman from Nagaland outside a spa or a salon on Sindhu Bhavan Road in western Ahmedabad. The incident occurred on Monday.

The complainant is from Nagaland and worked in Galaxy Ladies Spa in partnership with Mohsin. The spa has been running for a year. Mohsin flew into a rage because of an argument she had with a member of the staff and and attacked her which was caught on CCTV. It went viral in the state prompting police action.

ADVERTISEMENT

The complainant posted a video on her social media in which she said Mohsin attacked her after an argument over the running of the spa and salon.

“On September 25, when the spa incurred a loss of Rs 4,000-5,000, I scolded a woman worker about the losses and Mohsin got very angry and asked me why I was scolding the girl, I asked him why he was defending her. Then he started beating me. I asked him to stop and resolve it but he did no’t stop. I tried to call police, but he snatched my phone, and since my battery was low it went dead.”

Following up on the viral footage, Police filed an FIR and based on it, Mohsin was arrested.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.