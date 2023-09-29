HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Assault on spa worker from Northeast caught on CCTV

The complainant posted a video on her social media in which she said Mohsin attacked her after an argument over the running of the spa and salon

September 29, 2023 03:38 am | Updated 03:38 am IST - AHMEDABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Ahmedabad Police on Thursday arrested a man for allegedly assaulting a woman from the Northeast in a public place. CCTV footage of the assault went viral on Wednesday and Thursday following which an FIR was lodged and an arrest was made.

In the viral footage, the accused identified as Mohsin Hussain Rangrej is seen beating a woman from Nagaland outside a spa or a salon on Sindhu Bhavan Road in western Ahmedabad. The incident occurred on Monday.

The complainant is from Nagaland and worked in Galaxy Ladies Spa in partnership with Mohsin. The spa has been running for a year. Mohsin flew into a rage because of an argument she had with a member of the staff and and attacked her which was caught on CCTV. It went viral in the state prompting police action.

The complainant posted a video on her social media in which she said Mohsin attacked her after an argument over the running of the spa and salon.

“On September 25, when the spa incurred a loss of Rs 4,000-5,000, I scolded a woman worker about the losses and Mohsin got very angry and asked me why I was scolding the girl, I asked him why he was defending her. Then he started beating me. I asked him to stop and resolve it but he did no’t stop. I tried to call police, but he snatched my phone, and since my battery was low it went dead.”

Following up on the viral footage, Police filed an FIR and based on it, Mohsin was arrested.

Related Topics

sexual assault & rape / police / Ahmedabad

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.