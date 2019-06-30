Assault case: BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya released on bail

BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya, who was arrested four days ago for assaulting a civic official here with a cricket bat, was released from a local jail on Sunday morning.

He was released after his bail order from a court in Bhopal reached Indore.

The Bhopal-based court of Additional Sessions Judge Suresh Singh on Saturday granted bail to the MLA, who is the son of BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, in the case of assault and in an earlier case where he was accused of staging an illegal protest.

He was asked to furnish a personal bail bond of ₹50,000 in the case of assault and of ₹20,000 in the other case.

Akash Vijayvargiya, 34, a first-time MLA who represents Indore-3 Assembly segment, was caught on TV cameras assaulting municipal officer Dhirendra Singh Bais with a cricket bat last Wednesday while opposing the demolition of a dilapidated house.

A Magistrate’s Court here had sent him in judicial custody till July 11 after his arrest, denying him bail.

Congress seeks FIR against MLA’s supporter for firing in air

Meanwhile, the Congress has demanded registration of a criminal case in connection with a video which purportedly showed a suspected supporter of Mr. Akash Vijayvargiya indulging in celebratory firing.

The BJP, however, said there neither the party nor any of its worker was linked to the incident, the video of which went viral on social media.

In the video, several people were seen celebrating and dancing to the beats of drums in front of Mr. Akash Vijayvargiya’s office, located in a commercial building on AB Road adjoining the city BJP unit’s office.

During the celebration, a person was seen firing in the air five times from his gun.

A police official, however, said it looked to be an “old video” and not shot on June 30.

Congress spokesman Neelabh Shukla demanded that the police file a criminal case against those involved in celebratory firing in front of the BJP MLA’s office. “Firing at a public place, where a crowd has gathered, is a crime. We demand that the police file an FIR and arrest the person concerned,” he said.

The BJP, however, distanced itself from the incident.

“There is no link between the BJP or any of its worker with the case of firing in front of Vijayvargiya’s office,” party’s city unit media in-charge Devkinandan Tiwari said.

Meanwhile, Sanyogitaganj police station in-charge Subodh Shrotiya said, “This video of celebratory firing was not shot on Sunday. It looks to be an old video, though we are aware of it.”