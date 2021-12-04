Assam’s highest civilian award for Ratan Tata

Honour for his exceptional contribution towards furthering cancer care in State: CM

The Assam Government has named industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata for Assam Baibhav, the State’s highest civilian award.

Announcing the names of 19 personalities chosen for three categories of awards, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said Mr. Tata would be honoured for his exceptional contribution towards furthering cancer care in the State.

“Mr. Ratan Tata has taken the lead in a cancer care project where we are constructing 16 hospitals under the Assam Cancer Care Foundation. The construction of 10 hospitals will be completed by this year and operationalised in April,” he said.

“He shares a long relationship with Assam and it was he who had advised us to think of such a project. The project is being implemented with the cooperation of the Tata Trust and the Assam Government. The people of Assam are honouring him with this award for his contributions.”

The Assam Saurav award will be conferred on professors Kamalendu Deb Krori and Dipak Chand Jain, Director of the National Health Mission, Assam, Lakshmanan S., champion boxer Lovlina Borgohain and artist Neel Pawan Baruah.

Assam Gaurav awardees

Mr. Sarma also announced the names of 13 Assam Gaurav awardees. They are Director of Health Services Munindra Nath Ngatey, professor of pulmonary medicine Basanta Hazarika, entrepreneurs Akash Jyoti Gogoi, Manoj Kumar Basumatary and Bobby Hazarika, mountaineer Khorsing Terang, weaver Hemoprabha Chutia, auxiliary nurse midwife Namita Kalita, ASHA worker Bornita Momin, retired forest officer Dharanidhar Boro, farm exporter Kaushik Boruah, anganwadi worker Kalpana Boro and hematologist-oncologist Asif Iqbal.

The awards were instituted this year. The Assam Baibhav carries ₹5 lakh while it is ₹4 lakh and ₹3 lakh for the Assam Saurav and the Assam Gaurav awardees respectively.