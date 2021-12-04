National

Assam’s highest civilian award for Ratan Tata

Tata Group Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

The Assam Government has named industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata for Assam Baibhav, the State’s highest civilian award.

Announcing the names of 19 personalities chosen for three categories of awards, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said Mr. Tata would be honoured for his exceptional contribution towards furthering cancer care in the State.

“Mr. Ratan Tata has taken the lead in a cancer care project where we are constructing 16 hospitals under the Assam Cancer Care Foundation. The construction of 10 hospitals will be completed by this year and operationalised in April,” he said.

“He shares a long relationship with Assam and it was he who had advised us to think of such a project. The project is being implemented with the cooperation of the Tata Trust and the Assam Government. The people of Assam are honouring him with this award for his contributions.”

The Assam Saurav award will be conferred on professors Kamalendu Deb Krori and Dipak Chand Jain, Director of the National Health Mission, Assam, Lakshmanan S., champion boxer Lovlina Borgohain and artist Neel Pawan Baruah.

Assam Gaurav awardees

Mr. Sarma also announced the names of 13 Assam Gaurav awardees. They are Director of Health Services Munindra Nath Ngatey, professor of pulmonary medicine Basanta Hazarika, entrepreneurs Akash Jyoti Gogoi, Manoj Kumar Basumatary and Bobby Hazarika, mountaineer Khorsing Terang, weaver Hemoprabha Chutia, auxiliary nurse midwife Namita Kalita, ASHA worker Bornita Momin, retired forest officer Dharanidhar Boro, farm exporter Kaushik Boruah, anganwadi worker Kalpana Boro and hematologist-oncologist Asif Iqbal.

The awards were instituted this year. The Assam Baibhav carries ₹5 lakh while it is ₹4 lakh and ₹3 lakh for the Assam Saurav and the Assam Gaurav awardees respectively.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles

Jamnagar man found infected with Omicron variant of coronavirus after returning from Zimbabwe

India’s defence exports in past seven years have crossed ₹38,000 crore: Rajnath Singh

Veteran actor Shivaram passes away

Practiced 36 months for 4 years, in minus 25 degree Celsius to reach Olympics: Kashmir’s Arif Khan

Before 2017, those with skullcaps, lungis threatened traders with guns: U.P. Deputy CM

NCP, Shiv Sena keen to make inroads into Vidarbha

In Arunachal, picnickers, feral dogs threaten black-necked crane wintering site

Mumbai police file charge sheet against Param Bir Singh, three others in extortion case

The river as the only road to education for a Vepanapalli village

First charge sheet against Param Bir Singh, Sachin Vaze

Cases should be taken to logical conclusion expeditiously: Sitharaman to DRI

Goa CM Pramod Sawant launches Electricity Mobility Promotion Policy to promote e-vehicle usage

AP, Haryana Governors, CM Jagan mourn Rosaiah’s demise

Omicron impact: RWAs in Bengaluru told to permit entry only to people with two doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Rosaiah death: State mourning in Telangana for three days

Kamal Haasan discharged from hospital after recovering from COVID-19

Auroville residents protest uprooting of trees for contentious Crown Project

DMK MP Wilson moves Bill on NEET

Omicron: Parliamentary panel recommends evaluation of vaccines, more research for booster dose

Kashmir witnessing peace, investment and tourists post 370 abrogation, says Amit Shah
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 4, 2021 4:08:32 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/assams-highest-civilian-award-for-ratan-tata/article37837916.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY