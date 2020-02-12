Assam’s final NRC data safe, says Ministry of Home Affairs

The Ministry of Home Affairs clarified on Wednesday that all data of the Assam’s final National Register of Citizens (NRC) was “safe.”
A Ministry spokesperson said that “some technical issue regarding visibility in cloud storage was being resolved soon.”
The final NRC published on August 31, 2019 was uploaded on www.nrcassam.nic.in. Around 19 lakh of the 3.4 crore applicants were excluded from the final list.
IT major Wipro was given the contract to store the data in its cloud platform. The contract with Wipro expired in October last year and it was not renewed as the new NRC coordinator had not assumed charge by then, an official explained.
The data went offline leading to an uproar in Assam, with the Opposition questioning the move.
Gaurav Gogoi, Congress MP from Assam, tweeted on Wednesday, “The loss of NRC data in Assam is deliberate by the BJP.”
