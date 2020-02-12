National

Assam’s final NRC data safe, says Ministry of Home Affairs

A file photo of people checking their names in the NRC in Assam.

A file photo of people checking their names in the NRC in Assam.  

more-in

Some technical issue regarding visibility in cloud storage is being resolved soon, says Ministry spokesperson

The Ministry of Home Affairs clarified on Wednesday that all data of the Assam’s final National Register of Citizens (NRC) was “safe.”

A Ministry spokesperson said that “some technical issue regarding visibility in cloud storage was being resolved soon.”

The final NRC published on August 31, 2019 was uploaded on www.nrcassam.nic.in. Around 19 lakh of the 3.4 crore applicants were excluded from the final list.

IT major Wipro was given the contract to store the data in its cloud platform. The contract with Wipro expired in October last year and it was not renewed as the new NRC coordinator had not assumed charge by then, an official explained.

The data went offline leading to an uproar in Assam, with the Opposition questioning the move.

Gaurav Gogoi, Congress MP from Assam, tweeted on Wednesday, “The loss of NRC data in Assam is deliberate by the BJP.”

 

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics National
Assam
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 12, 2020 10:43:04 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/assams-final-nrc-data-safe-says-ministry-of-home-affairs/article30798301.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY