Woman job aspirant frisked ‘inappropriately’ in Assam; probe ordered

Published - September 17, 2024 03:05 am IST - GUWAHATI

The candidate appeared for Assam Direct Recruitment Examination for about 12,600 Class III and Class V jobs across 2,305 centres on Sunday

The Hindu Bureau

The Assam police have launched a probe into the accusation of a female candidate for government jobs that a woman constable had frisked her inappropriately before the exam on Sunday (September 15, 2024).

More than 11.23 lakh candidates appeared for the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) for about 12,600 Class III and Class V jobs across 2,305 centres on Sunday.

A Deputy Inspector General of Police began the probe at the place of occurrence of the incident after Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, also in charge of Home, spoke to Director General of Police Gyanendra Pratap Singh.

The Chief Minister said the State police chief was asked to investigate the candidate’s charge that the woman constable concerned “searched her private parts before she entered the examination hall”.

He also quoted the DGP as saying that cheating material was recovered from the inner garment of a female candidate in North Lakhimpur town.

“We have two crucial tasks before us — conduct the ADRE exam with the highest level of integrity and transparency. We owe this to the entire younger generation of ours, and it cannot be compromised under any circumstances,” he said on social media platforms.

Standard operating procedure

Dr. Sarma said it was imperative to uphold the decency and dignity of female candidates at all times and batted for a standard operating procedure (SOP) to be developed taking into account the relevant judgments of courts and guidelines from the Women’s Commission regarding the conduct of searches involving women.

Mr. Singh said the police would work with the examination-conducting authority, the Recruitment Commission and the government to come up with such an SOP.

The frisking incident came to light after the candidate narrated her ordeal on a social media platform and claimed more female candidates had to undergo a similar harrowing experience.

