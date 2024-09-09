‘Wildlife terrorism’ major emerging global problem: WCCB officer

Wildlife crime has taken the shape of terrorism and is emerging as a major global threat, a senior officer of the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) said on Monday (September 9, 2024).

From the Islamist Boko Haram and al-Shabaab to the Maoists in central India and extremists in the northeast, almost all terror groups are increasingly funding their warfare from illegal wildlife trade, WCCB Deputy Director Arvind Kumar Chaurasia said.

“The National Tiger Conservation Authority’s report in 2023 mentions that the activities of Maoists are posing a serious threat to the Kanha Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh. A major part of the funding for the terrorist Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front has come from the smuggling of shatoosh, the wool of the endangered chiru or Tibetan antelope banned for trade in India, China, and Nepal,” he said at a function marking the 35 years of Aaranyak, a leading Assam-based biodiversity conservation organisation.

“At least three outfits in the northeast — the Isak-Muivah faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland, the [disbanded] Karbi National Liberation Front, and the Zo Revolutionary Army — have been involved in smuggling rhino horns and other wildlife body parts,” Mr. Chaurasia said.

He pointed out that the northeast had become a gateway for the “outward smuggling” of wildlife from other parts of India, and the “inward smuggling” of exotic animals, especially through the Mizoram-Myanmar border. The long, porous border with Bangladesh, China, Bhutan, and Myanmar makes the region particularly vulnerable to illegal wildlife trade, as the neighbouring countries are either destinations or transit points for such crime.

“Affluence in India and the tendency of the rich to show off their possession of exotic animals such as kangaroos, macaws, chimpanzees, and Burmese pythons, is adding to the problems of controlling wildlife crime,” Mr. Chaurasia said.

Integrating data

The WCCB officer said traditional methods of combating wildlife crime have not yielded much results. The conviction rate is 3%-5%, and that too by lower courts, whose verdicts are challenged in the High Courts or the Supreme Court, where the criminals often get acquitted.

One of the reasons has been the tendency to treat wildlife crime as an isolated offence.

“The need to look at wildlife crime as financial crime has been long-felt because money laundering is involved. This has led to a plan to integrate data related to the income, property, travel and other expenses of people along the supply chain, from the poacher to those at the top of this chain,” Mr. Chaurasia said.

Governments across the globe have also been trying to harmonise laws dealing with wildlife crime as certain animals or animal body parts banned in one country may not be outlawed in another, he said.

He cited the example of sea cucumbers, trading in which is illegal in India but legal in Sri Lanka.

“India has a long coastline and rich marine wildlife. Fishermen in southern India harvest sea cucumbers illegally and sell them to Sri Lankans who export them legally to the Southeast Asian countries by claiming they are from the waters within their jurisdiction,” he said.

“This is where a piece of legislation like the Stacey Law in the U.S. comes in. This law has a provision that says any species protected under any law in any country will automatically be treated as protected under U.S. laws. Such provisions will go a long way in checking cross-border wildlife crime, and wildlife terrorism in turn,” Mr. Chaurasia said.