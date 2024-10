The TMC on Sunday (October 6, 2024) appointed West Bengal Minister Moloy Ghatak as the state-in-charge of the party in Assam.

In a statement, the Trinamool Congress said Mr. Ghatak will take charge with immediate effect.

Mr. Ghatak is the minister of labour, judicial and law departments in the West Bengal government.

