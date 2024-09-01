GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Wages of Assam tea workers meagre, shortcomings in welfare scheme implementation: CAG report

The report said the Tea Tribes Welfare Department (TTWD) tried to address the issues of the workers, but without basic socio-economic data, and their initiatives were implemented “haphazardly”

Published - September 01, 2024 10:47 am IST - Guwahati

PTI
Tea garden workers pluck fresh tea leaves from a tea garden, at Amguri in Sivasagar.

Tea garden workers pluck fresh tea leaves from a tea garden, at Amguri in Sivasagar. | Photo Credit: ANI

Wages of tea garden workers in Assam are “meagre”, with “several shortcomings and areas of concern” in implementation of labour laws and worker welfare provisions, a recent Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report has said.

It also found the state government’s intervention in fixing wages as per the Minimum Wage Act (MW Act) “insufficient”, noting that efforts to improve the lives of the workers have “fallen short” of making any substantial change.

Assam tea workers get a fourth of ‘living wage’: study

The performance audit on ‘Implementation of Schemes for Welfare of Tea Tribe’ for the period 2015-16 to 2020-21 maintained that low income and lack of education have been major barriers to the overall development of the workers in the State.

The audit was performed in four zones — Cachar, Dibrugarh, Nagaon and Sonitpur. There are 390 tea estates in the four sampled zones, of which 40 estates (10%) were selected based on the size of the plantations and number of workers employed.

Apart from scrutiny of records, the exercise included interviews of 590 workers in the selected estates.

The report said the Tea Tribes Welfare Department (TTWD) tried to address the issues of the workers, but without basic socio-economic data, and their initiatives were implemented “haphazardly”.

“The wages the workers received in the tea estates were meagre,” the report said, pointing out that the Assam government did not fix the minimum pay as per the MW Act, 1948.

It also said that workers were not a part of scheduled employments notified by the state government, as a result of which they do not get benefits of minimum wage standard and variable dearness allowance.

Plight of tea garden workers becomes poll issues in Dibrugarh again

The secretary, Labour and Welfare Department, informed the CAG that when the state government came out with initiatives to increase pay as per the MW Act, it got challenged in the court and hence, the wages could not be increased as desired.

The report also underlined the disparity of wages among workers of Barak and Brahmaputra Valley, and said the Labour Department “could not provide any justification” for it.

It said workers in the Barak Valley have been receiving “at least 10% lower” wage rates than the Brahmaputra Valley workers, with the government never intervening to address the issue.

