Unregulated deposit schemes: CBI takes over 41 cases in Assam

CBI conducted fresh searches across 92 locations in five States. “The searches have led to the seizure of 24 mobile phones, 18 desktops, seven hard drives and 11 laptops,” the CBI said

Published - November 15, 2024 05:03 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Central Bureau of Investigation HQ, in New Delhi. File

Central Bureau of Investigation HQ, in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the probe of 41 cases in Assam concerning various unregulated deposit schemes, following a recommendation by the State Government.

“Since taking charge, the CBI has accelerated its probe, conducting fresh searches across 92 locations in five States. These searches have led to the seizure of 24 mobile phones, 18 desktops, seven hard drives and 11 laptops,” the CBI said on Friday (November 15, 2024.)

“During the investigation, CBI has traced databases containing details of depositors who were deceived into investing in these unregulated deposit schemes. In one particular case involving AJRS Marketing Private Limited, the CBI has apprehended Gopal Paul, the primary accused, who had been evading authorities since the registration of the FIR,” it said.

He was located at a hideout in Siliguri, where incriminating evidence was also recovered. Gopal Paul was subsequently presented before the Court of the Special Judge (CBI Cases), which has granted the CBI his custody for interrogation and further investigation.

