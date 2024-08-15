University teacher in Assam detained for ‘harassing student’

An assistant professor at Assam University in southern Assam’s Silchar was detained on Wednesday for allegedly making inappropriate advances at a female student after the conclusion of her evening shift semester examination on August 10.

Bishwajit Das, the accused teacher, was detained for questioning after the students staged a demonstration in front of the university gate demanding action against him for sexually harassing the sixth-semester student from the Department of Law.

According to the first information report filed by the aggrieved student at the Assam University police outpost, the teacher serving as the invigilator during the exam, made “filthy unwelcome proposals” after inviting her to his cabin on the pretext of a discussion.

She said the accused promised academic favours and better grades if she complied with his demands. She mentioned a similar incident involving her friend who chose to remain silent for fear of suffering academically.

The student also said in the FIR that she has an audio clip as proof of the harassment she was subjected to.

Assam University Students’ Union president Shubham Roy appreciated the intervention of the university’s Vice Chancellor Rajiv Mohan Pant and Registrar Pradosh Kiran Nath to ensure action against the accused teacher.

The university authorities said that the case has been referred to the university’s internal complaint committee.

