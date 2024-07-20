Unable to digest 'moral defeat', BJP resorting to 'communal politics': Gaurav Gogoi

Congress' deputy leader in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi on July 20 alleged that the ruling BJP was resorting to its "old brand of communal politics", as it was "unable to digest the moral defeat" in the Parliamentary elections.

He claimed that this was being manifested in instances such as the order in Uttar Pradesh to owners of eateries to display their names during the Kanwar Yatra and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma targeting a specific community over population figures.

"The BJP has not been able to digest the moral defeat it suffered in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, that is why in every State, they are back to their old brand of communal politics," Mr. Gogoi said in Guwahati.

Mr. Sarma, on July 19, claimed that the decadal growth of Muslims in Assam was around 30% and they will become a majority by 2041, with Muslims already becoming 40% of the State's population "as per statistical sampling".

In Uttar Pradesh, the Muzaffarnagar Police have asked all eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route to display the owner's name, claiming that its advisory was aimed at avoiding any "confusion".

The order, to be in force for the duration of the yatra, has been slammed by the Opposition parties and some members of the ruling alliance, who say it targets Muslim traders.

Hitting out at the Uttar Pradesh order, Mr. Gogoi said, "What type of society are they (BJP) trying to form? Will we decide which shop we will go into on the basis of the owner's name?"

Pointing out that a person's caste, religion and tribe can be deduced from his or her name in India, the Congress MP said, "The BJP wants to form a society where caste, religion, tribe of the owner will determine who goes there and who doesn't. Will there be peace and harmony in such a society?"

Mr. Gogoi, who represents Assam's Jorhat constituency in the Lower House of Parliament, claimed that the public have "rejected Prime Minister Narendra Modi's politics of mangalsutra" in the elections.

"The issues raised by PM Modi during the election, be it population of a specific community, mangalsutra, Congress's manifesto... people have rejected those. In the same way, the country will not tolerate communal politics of the BJP, be it in Uttar Pradesh or Assam," he added.

