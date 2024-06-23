Two suspected poachers killed in Assam wildlife sanctuary

GUWAHATI

Forest guards in central Assam’s Laokhowa Wildlife Sanctuary gunned down two suspected poachers during the early hours of Saturday.

The 70.13 sq. km. area of Laokhowa in Nagaon district is a part of the greater Kaziranga landscape.

Jayanta Deka, divisional forest officer of Assam Forest department’s Nagaon Division, said the incident happened between 1 a.m. and 1.30 a.m. after the forest guards spotted a group of 20 people in Charaihagi forest camp area of the sanctuary.

“They were apparently fishing in Rowmari Beel (wetland), which is illegal in a protected area. Our patrolling team became suspicious of their motive because of a small population of rhinos in the vicinity,” he said.

“The men attacked our guards with machete and other weapons after they were threatened with action for unauthorised entry past midnight and were asked to leave. The guards had to shoot in self-defence,” Mr Deka said.

Two of the alleged poachers sustained grievous injuries while the others fled. The two were taken to a local government hospital where the doctors declared them dead, he said.

The two were identified as Jalil Uddin and Sameer Uddin, residents of Dhingbari Chapari village in the district. Police said they were in their late 20s.

Nagaon Superintendent of Police Swapnaneel Deka said a complaint was received from the Forest department against the two persons who died in the firing. “According to the complaint, they were in a group that went to the forest to kill wild animals. We are investigating the incident,” he said.

Residents of Dhingbari Chapari said some locals have been fishing in the wildlife sanctuary for livelihood.

Forest officials said Laokhowa and the adjoining Burachapori wildlife sanctuaries had been bearing the brunt of encroachment and associated poaching for decades. The last of some 50 rhinos were wiped out from these sanctuaries in 1983. An eviction drive in 2023 to clear 1,282 hectares from encroachment saw the rhinos returning to Laokhowa.

“Roumari is an important beel because it hosts more migratory and local birds than even the core area of Kaziranga National Park. It was recently linked to the Brahmaputra after we cleared a channel encroached for 40 years,” Sonali Ghosh, director of Kaziranga National Park told The Hindu.