Two grenades recovered in Assam village

Police have recovered two grenades during a search operation in a village in Assam’s Dibrugarh district on Thursday (September 12, 2024), officials said.

“Acting on specific inputs, a joint team of the police and CRPF had launched the search operation near Jyotioni village in Moran area around 2 a.m.,” they said.

During the search, two bottle grenades kept hidden beneath a large tree were recovered.

“Plan of violence stymied in Upper Assam. Two grenades recovered in Dibrugarh,” DGP G P Singh said on X.

