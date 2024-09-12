GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two grenades recovered in Assam village

September 12, 2024

PTI
Bottle grenades found in Assam’s Dibrugarh district

Bottle grenades found in Assam's Dibrugarh district

Police have recovered two grenades during a search operation in a village in Assam’s Dibrugarh district on Thursday (September 12, 2024), officials said.

“Acting on specific inputs, a joint team of the police and CRPF had launched the search operation near Jyotioni village in Moran area around 2 a.m.,” they said.

During the search, two bottle grenades kept hidden beneath a large tree were recovered.

“Plan of violence stymied in Upper Assam. Two grenades recovered in Dibrugarh,” DGP G P Singh said on X.

