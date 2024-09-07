ADVERTISEMENT

Two fugitives wanted for gang-rape in Assam arrested

Published - September 07, 2024 12:42 am IST - GUWAHATI

The third accused died in police custody two days after the incident

The Hindu Bureau

Locals staging a protest against the alleged gang rape of a minor girl in the Dhing area, in Nagaon on August 31, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Assam police on Friday (September 6, 2024) arrested two accused in the August 22 gang rape case that triggered a backlash against Bengali Muslims in the east of the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two, absconding for over a fortnight after the incident at Dhing in Nagaon district, were reportedly caught in Nagaland. They were brought to Nagaon town in the evening.

“We will produce the two, identified as Faridul Islam Khan and Golap Uddin, in court tomorrow (Saturday),” a district police officer said.

The third accused, Tafazzul Islam, drowned in a pond while trying to flee police custody two days after the three men allegedly raped a 14-year-old girl, who was on her way back home from tuition on a bicycle.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Assam

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US