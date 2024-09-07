Two fugitives wanted for gang-rape in Assam arrested

The Assam police on Friday (September 6, 2024) arrested two accused in the August 22 gang rape case that triggered a backlash against Bengali Muslims in the east of the State.

The two, absconding for over a fortnight after the incident at Dhing in Nagaon district, were reportedly caught in Nagaland. They were brought to Nagaon town in the evening.

“We will produce the two, identified as Faridul Islam Khan and Golap Uddin, in court tomorrow (Saturday),” a district police officer said.

The third accused, Tafazzul Islam, drowned in a pond while trying to flee police custody two days after the three men allegedly raped a 14-year-old girl, who was on her way back home from tuition on a bicycle.