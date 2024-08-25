ADVERTISEMENT

Two Bangladeshis detected in Assam, pushed back: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Published - August 25, 2024 11:23 am IST - Guwahati

The apprehended individuals were identified as Masum Khan, a resident of an area under Modelganj police station of Bangladesh, and Sonia Akhtar of Dhaka

PTI

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma two Bangladesh nationals who illegally entered India were detected in Assam and sent back. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Two Bangladesh nationals who illegally entered India were detected in Assam and sent back to their country, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The duo was apprehended at Badarpur railway station and sent back to Bangladesh on Friday night,” he added.

"Two Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended at Badarpur railway station by @assampolice," Mr. Sarma wrote on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

The apprehended individuals were identified as Masum Khan, a resident of an area under Modelganj police station of Bangladesh, and Sonia Akhtar of Dhaka.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Also Read: Hindus not migrating to India, staying in trouble-torn Bangladesh and fighting back: Himanta Biswa Sarma

They reportedly entered India through the Madhoppur (Bangladesh)-Agartala route and were en route to Bengaluru, Sarma said.

"In collaboration with the BSF, Assam Police successfully pushed them back across the border last night," the chief minister added.

Mr. Sarma had said on Saturday (August 24, 2024) that over 30 Bangladeshis trying to enter India without valid documents have been pushed back from Assam in the last one month.

They were en route to Bengaluru and other south Indian cities in search of work in the textile industry, he claimed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Assam / migration

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US