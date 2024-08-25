GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two Bangladeshis detected in Assam, pushed back: Himanta Biswa Sarma

The apprehended individuals were identified as Masum Khan, a resident of an area under Modelganj police station of Bangladesh, and Sonia Akhtar of Dhaka

Published - August 25, 2024 11:23 am IST - Guwahati

PTI
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma two Bangladesh nationals who illegally entered India were detected in Assam and sent back.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma two Bangladesh nationals who illegally entered India were detected in Assam and sent back. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Two Bangladesh nationals who illegally entered India were detected in Assam and sent back to their country, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

“The duo was apprehended at Badarpur railway station and sent back to Bangladesh on Friday night,” he added.

"Two Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended at Badarpur railway station by @assampolice," Mr. Sarma wrote on X.

The apprehended individuals were identified as Masum Khan, a resident of an area under Modelganj police station of Bangladesh, and Sonia Akhtar of Dhaka.

Also Read: Hindus not migrating to India, staying in trouble-torn Bangladesh and fighting back: Himanta Biswa Sarma

They reportedly entered India through the Madhoppur (Bangladesh)-Agartala route and were en route to Bengaluru, Sarma said.

"In collaboration with the BSF, Assam Police successfully pushed them back across the border last night," the chief minister added.

Mr. Sarma had said on Saturday (August 24, 2024) that over 30 Bangladeshis trying to enter India without valid documents have been pushed back from Assam in the last one month.

They were en route to Bengaluru and other south Indian cities in search of work in the textile industry, he claimed.

