Too much food: Assam CM chides district head

The district authority did not follow instructions to organise a simple vegetarian meal, Himanta Biswa Sarma said

Updated - June 28, 2024 08:40 pm IST

Published - June 28, 2024 08:09 pm IST - GUWAHATI

Rahul Karmakar
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. File.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. File. | Photo Credit: ANI

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on June 28 admonished the administrative head of a district for providing too much food during a Cabinet meeting on June 27.

The meeting was held in Nalbari, the headquarters of the Nalbari district, about 70 km northwest of Guwahati.

“This office had repeatedly instructed for a simple vegetarian meal during the Cabinet meeting at Nalbari. Unfortunately, this instruction was not adhered to, and instead, an elaborate lunch with multiple items was arranged. I express my extreme displeasure over this action,” the Chief Minister said in a letter to the District Commissioner, Varnali Deka.

“Henceforth, such instruction should be carried out scrupulously,” he added.

Officials in the Chief Minister’s Office said the district authorities organised more than 30 items, which included non-vegetarian items too.

Among the decisions taken during the Cabinet meeting were the approval of the Assam Witness Protection Scheme, 2024 to ensure adherence to Section 398 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 2023, and the Assam Private Placement Agencies for Recruitment of Workers’ (Regulation) Rules, 2024 toward maintaining a database of such agencies and workers.

The Cabinet also decided to conditionally eliminate fines for traffic rule violations by two-wheelers and three-wheel operators. “Two-wheel riders will henceforth be fined only for not wearing helmets but prescribed legal action will be taken for other violations,” the Chief Minister said.

In the case of three-wheel operators, fines will be slapped after four instances of violation of traffic rules, he added.

Assam

