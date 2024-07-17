ADVERTISEMENT

Three extremists killed in Assam encounter

Published - July 17, 2024 10:19 pm IST - GUWAHATI

Police said the trio belonged to an unspecified Hmar tribal group and were involved in drug trafficking

The Hindu Bureau

Police personnel display the arms and ammunition recovered after an encounter with alleged Hmar terrorists, in Cachar district of Assam, on July 17, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

GUWAHATI

ADVERTISEMENT

Three extremists allegedly belonging to a tribe-specific outfit were killed in an encounter with Assam police personnel in southern Assam’s Cachar district late July 16 night.

The district police claimed the three Hmar extremists — two from Assam and one from Manipur — were part of a group engaged in drug trafficking and were operating out of the jungles of Bhuban Hills, about 15 km from where they were caught carrying arms in an autorickshaw.

ADVERTISEMENT

The spot where the three-wheeler was intercepted falls under the Kachudaram police station. The hills are close to the Assam-Mizoram border.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“We launched a special operation, taking the three militants along to reach the place where seven-eight members of the group are hiding. The militants opened fire when we reached the foothills,” Numal Mahatta, the district’s Superintendent of Police said.

The three extremists and two policemen sustained bullet wounds during the exchange of fire that lasted for about an hour, Mr. Mahatta said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The three were later declared dead in the hospital while the policemen survived.

Confirming the development on Wednesday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on X (formerly Twitter), “In an early morning operation, @cacharpolice killed three Hmar militants from Assam and neighbouring Manipur. Police also recovered two AK series rifles, one other rifle, and 1 pistol.”

The police said efforts were on to catch the other members of the extremist group.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Assam

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US