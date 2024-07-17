GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Three extremists killed in Assam encounter

Police said the trio belonged to an unspecified Hmar tribal group and were involved in drug trafficking

Published - July 17, 2024 10:19 pm IST - GUWAHATI

The Hindu Bureau
Police personnel display the arms and ammunition recovered after an encounter with alleged Hmar terrorists, in Cachar district of Assam, on July 17, 2024.

Police personnel display the arms and ammunition recovered after an encounter with alleged Hmar terrorists, in Cachar district of Assam, on July 17, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

GUWAHATI

Three extremists allegedly belonging to a tribe-specific outfit were killed in an encounter with Assam police personnel in southern Assam’s Cachar district late July 16 night.

The district police claimed the three Hmar extremists — two from Assam and one from Manipur — were part of a group engaged in drug trafficking and were operating out of the jungles of Bhuban Hills, about 15 km from where they were caught carrying arms in an autorickshaw.

The spot where the three-wheeler was intercepted falls under the Kachudaram police station. The hills are close to the Assam-Mizoram border.

“We launched a special operation, taking the three militants along to reach the place where seven-eight members of the group are hiding. The militants opened fire when we reached the foothills,” Numal Mahatta, the district’s Superintendent of Police said.

The three extremists and two policemen sustained bullet wounds during the exchange of fire that lasted for about an hour, Mr. Mahatta said.

The three were later declared dead in the hospital while the policemen survived.

Confirming the development on Wednesday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on X (formerly Twitter), “In an early morning operation, @cacharpolice killed three Hmar militants from Assam and neighbouring Manipur. Police also recovered two AK series rifles, one other rifle, and 1 pistol.”

The police said efforts were on to catch the other members of the extremist group.

