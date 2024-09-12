ADVERTISEMENT

Three Bangladeshi nationals arrested in Assam; pushed back

Updated - September 12, 2024 02:06 pm IST - Guwahati

Assam Police arrests and pushes back three Bangladeshi nationals, maintaining strict vigil along Indo-Bangladesh border

PTI

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. File. | Photo Credit: ANI

“Three Bangladeshi nationals were arrested in Assam’s Karimganj district on Thursday (September 12, 2024) and pushed back to their country,” Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

''Continuing with their strict vigil along the Indo-Bangladesh border, @assampolice managed to identify three Bangladeshi nationals and pushed them back to their country in wee hours'', Mr. Sarma posted in X (formerly Twitter).

The three were identified as Sumon Hussain, Suhana Khatun and Eva Akhtar.

Police said the Bangladeshi nations were arrested while they were trying to enter Karimganj from neighbouring Tripura and were subsequently handed over to Bangladeshi authorities.

Border Security Force (BSF) has intensified its vigil along the 1,885-km Indo-Bangladesh border in the Northeast following last month's turmoil in the neighbouring country.

“Assam Police is also maintaining a high alert to prevent illegal entries into the state,” DGP G.P. Singh had earlier said.

