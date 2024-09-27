Assam Police apprehends three Bangladesh nationals for crossing international border

Three Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended along the international border and handed over to the authorities of the neighbouring country, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday, September 27, 2024.

The trio were identified as Masum Khan, Iqbal Hussain and Mujanur Rehman.

"Maintaining strict vigil along the Indo-Bangladesh border, @assampolice identified 3 Bangladeshi infiltrators near the international border. They were promptly pushed back to Bangladesh. Good job Team!" Mr. Sarma posted on X.

Around 100 migrants have been apprehended in Assam and handed over to the Bangladesh authorities so far following turmoil in the neighbouring country. The BSF has intensified its vigil along the 1,885-km-long India-Bangladesh border in the Northeast.

“Assam Police are also maintaining a high alert along the border to ensure that no person enters the State illegally,” Director General of Police G.P. Singh had earlier said.

Mr. Singh had pointed out that BSF is the first line of defence along the border and the Assam Police as the second line is also on high alert.