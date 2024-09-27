GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Assam Police apprehends three Bangladesh nationals for crossing international border

Maintaining strict vigil along the Indo-Bangladesh border, Assam Police identified three Bangladeshi infiltrators near the international border, says Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

Updated - September 27, 2024 01:08 pm IST - Guwahati

PTI
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. File

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Three Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended along the international border and handed over to the authorities of the neighbouring country, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday, September 27, 2024.

The trio were identified as Masum Khan, Iqbal Hussain and Mujanur Rehman.

"Maintaining strict vigil along the Indo-Bangladesh border, @assampolice identified 3 Bangladeshi infiltrators near the international border. They were promptly pushed back to Bangladesh. Good job Team!" Mr. Sarma posted on X.

Around 100 migrants have been apprehended in Assam and handed over to the Bangladesh authorities so far following turmoil in the neighbouring country. The BSF has intensified its vigil along the 1,885-km-long India-Bangladesh border in the Northeast.

Also Read: Himanta Biswa Sarma says some Assam districts have become mini Bangladesh

“Assam Police are also maintaining a high alert along the border to ensure that no person enters the State illegally,” Director General of Police G.P. Singh had earlier said.

Mr. Singh had pointed out that BSF is the first line of defence along the border and the Assam Police as the second line is also on high alert.

Published - September 27, 2024 01:06 pm IST

Assam

