Supreme Court to deliver judgement on October 17 on petitions challenging constitutional validity of Section 6A of Citizenship Act

The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce on Thursday (October 17, 2024) its judgement on petitions challenging the constitutional validity of Section 6A of the Citizenship Act related to the grant of Indian citizenship to “illegal immigrants” in Assam.

ADVERTISEMENT

A five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud will deliver the verdict.

The apex court reserved its order on December 12, 2023 after hearing the submissions of Attorney-General R. Venkataramani, Solicitor-General Tushar Mehta, senior advocates Shyam Divan, Kapil Sibal and others for four days.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Stories

The bench, also comprising Justices Surya Kant, M.M. Sundresh, J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, reserved its order on 17 petitions questioning the constitutional validity of Section 6A, which was inserted into the Citizenship Act as a special provision to deal with the citizenship of people covered under the Assam Accord.

It says those who came to Assam on or after January 1, 1966, but before March 25, 1971, from specified territories, including Bangladesh, in accordance with the Citizenship Act amended in 1985, and since then are residents of the northeastern State, must register themselves under Section 18 for acquiring Indian citizenship.

As a result, the provision fixes March 25, 1971, as the cut-off date for granting citizenship to migrants, particularly those from Bangladesh, residing in Assam.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.