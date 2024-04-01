ADVERTISEMENT

Storm, lightning kill four in Assam

April 01, 2024 05:38 pm | Updated 05:38 pm IST - GUWAHATI

A few flights were diverted after Guwahati Airport suffered some damage and waterlogging

The Hindu Bureau

Lightning illuminates the night sky during a storm in Guwahati on March 31, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

GUWAHATI

Four people died after a storm accompanied by heavy rainfall struck parts of Assam on Monday.

A statement issued by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority said lightning killed one person each in the West Karbi Anglong and Udalguri districts, while a 30-year-old woman died due to a storm in the Cachar district.

A four-year-old boy died after a boat capsised in South Salmara district. The incidents happened between 3 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Expressing grief over the deaths, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the Centre has assured assistance for relief and rehabilitation of the affected people.

Also Read | Lightning not a natural disaster, says Centre

The storm on Monday evening damaged several houses in the Garbhanga area on the outskirts of Guwahati. The city’s international airport also suffered some damage while passengers were stranded due to waterlogging in the terminal building.

“Six flights were diverted to Agartala and Kolkata after heavy rainfall and wind affected services. The wind uprooted a few trees blocking the approach road and blew off a portion of the ceiling outside the terminal building,” an airport official said.

Storms, locally called bordoisila, are not unusual during this time of the year in Assam and elsewhere in the northeast.

