Record poll pledge in Assam

April 12, 2024 03:01 am | Updated 03:01 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 1,59,191 people pledge to vote in eastern Assam’s Tinsukia district on April 10, setting a national record for such an exercise in an hour, officials said on Thursday. The event from 11 a.m. was organised by the district administration to promote ethical voting in Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency on April 19. It coincided with an initiative helmed by Anurag Goel, the State’s Chief Electoral Officer for a similar pledge by 40 lakh women members of self-help groups on a single day. The pledge was certified as a record by the India Book of Records, officials of the State Election Department said.

