Reared for centuries, semi-wild bovine recorded for the first time in Assam

A semi-wild bovine creature, reared for centuries by some hill tribes, has been recorded for the first time in Assam.

The free-ranging mithun or gayal (Bos frontalis) is the State animal of Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland. It is also found in the hills of Manipur and Mizoram.

The bovid was presumed to be found nowhere else in India until specialists visited three remote pockets – Laisong, Langting, and Thaijuwari – of central Assam’s Dima Hasao district a few days ago. Inhabited by the Zeme Nagas, these pockets are 70-80 km from the district headquarters Haflong.

Although the remoteness of these areas was a factor, the experts discovered the mithuns remained “incognito” because enumerators in Assam would invariably record them as “others” in a standard form during livestock census operations. The mithun made it to official documents only in its known domains.

According to the last livestock census conducted in 2019, there were 386,311 mithuns in the country. Arunachal Pradesh led the table with 350,154 followed by Nagaland with 23,123, Manipur with 9,059, and Mizoram with 3,975.

“We found more than 200 mithuns in the three remote pockets. Farmers rearing them for generations need support as the animal is vulnerable to foot-and-mouth and other diseases domesticated bovines suffer from,” Bhairab K. Kakati, the Additional Director of the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department (Hills) told The Hindu from Haflong.

He said the mithun would be estimated properly during the next livestock census starting September 1.

An awareness and technology injection programme was held at Laisong on August 21 where mithun farmers were provided with implements to establish semi-intensive mithun rearing units. The farmers were also given gumboots and raincoats to search for their mithuns in the jungles, where they tend to graze.

“The presence of the mithun in Assam is a significant animal science discovery, marking a new chapter in the State’s agricultural diversity and offering opportunities for local farmers, who can now have access to interventions specific to the mithun,” said Kishore Baruah, a general body member of the Indian Council for Agricultural Research (ICAR).

A meeting on the mithun was also a first for the Dima Hasao Autonomous Council, which governs the district. Its Chief Executive Member in charge, Samuel Changsan discussed the roadmap for promoting mithun farming with experts including S. Girish Patil, the Director of ICAR-National Research Centre on Mithun in Nagaland, on August 22.

The experts suggested a morphometric characterisation of mithuns in the district, their screening for diseases and organic certification apart from health camp for vaccination.

Mithuns are prized for their meat, milk, and draught power. They play a crucial role in the socio-economic and cultural lives of many tribal communities in the northeast.

