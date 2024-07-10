Probe Meghalaya man’s death in Assam rehab centre: CM Conrad Sangma

GUWAHATI Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma has asked his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma to initiate an investigation into the death of a Meghalaya man at a rehabilitation centre in Assam.

In a letter addressed to Dr. Sarma on July 9, Mr. Sangma outlined the events leading to the death of Niksamseng Ch Marak from Meghalaya’s Garo Hills region at the rehab facility in western Assam’s Goalpara.

The Assam police arrested Marak on July 2 and sent him to the New Life Foundation Centre. On July 4, the man was found dead under “suspicious circumstances”.

Mr. Sangma wrote: “As informed by his (the deceased) family members, the centre’s authorities initially claimed that it was a case of suicide, but later changed their statement, raising serious concerns about the turn of events.”

He said he was also informed that Marak’s body bore severe injury marks, including “deep knife cut injury on the left side of his face, burns, severe injury on his chin, hips, and legs”. These indicated the man was subjected to brutal torture, beating, and stabbing inside the rehab centre, he added.

Mr. Sangma requested an immediate probe into the incident to ensure justice for Marak’s family members, who lodged an FIR after his death.

He also lauded a local NGO for taking up the case on behalf of Marak’s family.

