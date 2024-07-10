ADVERTISEMENT

Probe Meghalaya man’s death in Assam rehab centre: CM Conrad Sangma

Updated - July 10, 2024 11:35 am IST

Published - July 10, 2024 11:23 am IST - GUWAHATI

Niksamseng Ch Marak was sent to the rehabilitation facility after the Assam police arrested him on July 2

The Hindu Bureau

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma. | Photo Credit: PTI

GUWAHATI Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma has asked his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma to initiate an investigation into the death of a Meghalaya man at a rehabilitation centre in Assam.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a letter addressed to Dr. Sarma on July 9, Mr. Sangma outlined the events leading to the death of Niksamseng Ch Marak from Meghalaya’s Garo Hills region at the rehab facility in western Assam’s Goalpara.

The Assam police arrested Marak on July 2 and sent him to the New Life Foundation Centre. On July 4, the man was found dead under “suspicious circumstances”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Sangma wrote: “As informed by his (the deceased) family members, the centre’s authorities initially claimed that it was a case of suicide, but later changed their statement, raising serious concerns about the turn of events.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He said he was also informed that Marak’s body bore severe injury marks, including “deep knife cut injury on the left side of his face, burns, severe injury on his chin, hips, and legs”. These indicated the man was subjected to brutal torture, beating, and stabbing inside the rehab centre, he added.

Mr. Sangma requested an immediate probe into the incident to ensure justice for Marak’s family members, who lodged an FIR after his death.

He also lauded a local NGO for taking up the case on behalf of Marak’s family.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Assam / Meghalaya

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US