GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Prime accused in Assam rape case jumps into pond, dies

Police arrest accused in rape case, accused escapes custody, jumps into pond, and dies in Assam

Published - August 24, 2024 08:56 am IST - Guwahati

PTI

“The prime accused in the rape of a minor girl allegedly escaped from police custody, jumped into a pond and died on Saturday (August 24, 2024) morning at Dhing in Assam’s Nagaon district,” an official said.

Police said the accused, who was arrested on Friday (August 23, 2024), was taken to the location where the crime was allegedly committed for a re-creation of the crime scene around 3.30 a.m.

“The accused escaped from police custody and jumped into the pond. A search operation was launched immediately, and his body was recovered after nearly two hours,” police added.

Outrage after minor girl’s gang rape in Assam

The 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by three persons who came in a motorcycle and surrounded her while she was returning home from tuition on her bicycle at Dhing on Thursday (August 22, 2024) evening.

She was left injured and unconscious on the roadside near a pond, before being rescued by locals who informed police.

Police arrested one person and detained another while search was on to nab the third.

Director General of Police G.P. Singh had reviewed the progress of the investigations on Friday (August 23, 2024).

Related Topics

sexual assault & rape / crime, law and justice / crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.