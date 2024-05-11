Poacher killed in Kaziranga

GUWAHATI

A suspected poacher was killed in the Agaratoli Range of the 1,300 sq. km. Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve after an early morning encounter with patrolling and surveillance parties on Saturday.

Wildlife officials said a patrolling party stationed near the Erasuti anti-poaching camp, following inputs regarding armed men in the park, intercepted a few unknown persons before dawn. A gun battle broke out after the intruders were challenged, they said.

Forest guards searched the area and located the body of an alleged poacher at about 5 a.m. “A modified 0.303 rifle and live ammunition were recovered from near the body,” an official said.

The body has not been identified yet and villagers around the park said no person was missing, indicating the person was not a local.

“The entire area is being combed for further evidence with the help of the Assam Police,” the official said.