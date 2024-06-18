Plea to West Bengal CM: Let CBI handle killing of IIT-Kharagpur student from Assam

GUWAHATI

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has requested his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee to let the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) handle the killing of an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Kharagpur student from eastern Assam two years ago.

The partially decomposed body of 23-year-old Faizan Ahmed from Tinsukia was found in a hostel room on the IIT-Kharagpur campus on October 14, 2022, and the initial reports suggested that he died by suicide.

A second autopsy, directed by the Calcutta High Court and carried out after exhuming the body, revealed a gunshot wound on the upper left side of his neck and a stab wound on the right side.

His body was exhumed from a graveyard in Dibrugarh town in May 2023.

“Faizan Ahmed was found dead in his hostel room... Although his death was claimed by the college authority to be a case of suicide, his bereaved parents had observed injury marks on his body which indicated that it was a case of homicide,” Dr. Sarma wrote in the letter on June 17.

He reminded Ms. Banerjee of his letter on October 20, 2022, seeking a thorough investigation into the “unnatural death of a bright young student”.

He said the findings of the Calcutta High Court-ordered second forensic report were shocking and made it “imperative that the perpetrators of the horrific crime as well as any other person involved in concealing the crime, are brought to book”, thereby ensuring justice to the deceased and his grief-stricken parents.

“I, therefore, request you to kindly hand over the case to the CBI for a transparent and fair investigation of the crime,” the Chief Minister wrote.

Faizan’s parents said their son, studying mechanical engineering, could have been the victim of extreme ragging that could have led to a broken limb in a worst case scenario, but a gunshot wound and stabbing indicated criminal intent.

They wondered what made the IIT-Kharagpur authorities and the local police cover up their son’s death and pass it off as suicide.

