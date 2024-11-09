ADVERTISEMENT

Over 200 sky lanterns flown in Assam’s Dholai to attract voters for bypoll

Published - November 09, 2024 02:24 pm IST - Silchar, Assam

PTI

District Commissioner Cum Cachar Election Officer, Shri Mridul Yadav, IAS, initiated the launch of sky lanterns and hydrogen balloons at the B.N.M.P. H.S. School playground in Dholai. | Photo Credit: X/@dccachar

Over 200 lanterns lit up the evening sky in Assam’s Dholai on Friday (November 8, 2024) as part of the Cachar district administration’s endeavour to encourage voter participation during the bypoll to the Assembly segment.

An official statement said that the sky lanterns were flown from B.N.M.P. School Field as part of the Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme.

A total of 208 sky lanterns were launched, reflecting the number of polling stations in the constituency where the bypoll is scheduled on November 13, along with four other Assembly segments of the State.

“Each lantern and balloon soared high, symbolising a powerful message to residents — every vote counts in shaping the future. At precisely 5.00 p.m., these vibrant symbols of democratic duty were launched, carrying reminders for all eligible voters to participate actively in the upcoming election,” the statement said.

Addressing the gathering, District Commissioner (DC) Mridul Yadav said, “Every single vote has the power to shape our community’s future. Let us set an example of high voter turnout and commitment to democracy.”

He praised the SVEEP initiative for encouraging voter turnout and urging citizens to be part of the positive change they wish to see.

Additional District Commissioner Van Lal Limpuia Nampui, Election Officer Masi Topno and other officials also attended the programme, the statement added.

