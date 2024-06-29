Now, mark sheet scam at Gauhati University

After the NEET paper leak case that rocked Parliament, a mark sheet scam has hit Assam.

An investigation into a case of forged documents of a student of Ganesh Lal Choudhury College in western Assam’s Barpeta led to the marksheet scam allegedly involving officials of Gauhati University.

The investigation revealed that some officials have been increasing the marks of students for cash.

“Those responsible for managing the university’s computerised mark sheet system were found to be taking bribes to increase the students’ marks. Six cases related to this incident have surfaced so far and the main accused in the scam has been arrested,” Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said after visiting Barpeta on Thursday.

He said the State police and the Crime Investigation Department officials uncovered a network of corruption within the university’s grading system. The scam came to light a week ago when the Barpeta college authorities detected the forgery of marks by Azizul Haque, a sixth-year undergraduate student.

The college is affiliated to Gauhati University.

The investigation by the Barpeta police revealed several instances of doctoring mark sheets within the district. The probe gathered steam after the Chief Minister expressed concern about such fraudulent activities being prevalent in other universities too.

“The investigating team will be questioning the Registrar of Gauhati University and other officials,” he said.

