Northeast’s largest dairy cooperative clocks 28% growth

The Indian Army played a major role in contributing to the dairy’s growth. The demand for fresh milk from the defence forces has been increasing steadily

April 26, 2024 01:26 pm | Updated 01:26 pm IST - GUWAHATI

The Hindu Bureau
Purabi Dairy recorded a 28% growth during the 2023-24 fiscal with a turnover exceeding ₹262 crore.

GUWAHATI: The West Assam Milk Producers’ Co-operative Union Ltd. (WAMUL), popularly known as Purabi Dairy, recorded a 28% growth during the 2023-24 fiscal with a turnover exceeding ₹262 crore.

₹200 crore came from the sale of milk, which was 20% more than the 2022-23 figure, solidifying WAMUL’s position as the largest dairy cooperative in the northeast.

The sale of milk products such as curd, ghee, paneer, and lassi also soared by an average of 35%, an official statement said.

“This exceptional growth underscores our unwavering commitment to supporting dairy farmers and promoting sustainable practices in Assam. This milestone (crossing ₹200 crore) is a testament to the dedication of our team and the trust placed in us by consumers and stakeholders alike,” Satya Brata Bose, WAMUL’s managing director said.

Over the past couple of years, Purabi Dairy expanded its footprint beyond its traditional markets in the central part of Assam to the Tinsukia district in the east and Dhubri district in the west.

The business in eastern Assam received a boost after the revival of the East Assam Milk Union Limited (EAMUL) under the Purabi umbrella. More than 900 dairy cooperative societies have helped EAMUL procure 80,000 litres of milk per day.

Mr. Bose said the Indian Army played a major role in contributing to the dairy’s growth. The demand for fresh milk from the defence forces has been increasing steadily, he added.

Enthused by the growth trajectory, WAMUL has launched mango lassi, ice cream, flavoured milk, and milk-based sweets.

“We have set a turnover target of more than ₹350 crore for the current (2024-25) fiscal while standing firm in our support for dairy farmers to improve their livelihoods and promote sustainable agricultural practices,” Mr. Bose said.

