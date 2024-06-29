GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Nine held in Gauhati University marksheet scam: Police

“The arrests have been made from multiple locations of Guwahati, Barpeta and Dhubri, with the latest apprehension at Dhubri on June 28,” police sources said.

Published - June 29, 2024 03:05 pm IST - Barpeta (Assam)

PTI
The alleged scam was first revealed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at a press briefing during a visit to Barpeta on June 27. File

The alleged scam was first revealed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at a press briefing during a visit to Barpeta on June 27. File | Photo Credit: ANI

“Nine people including the prime accused have so far been arrested in the alleged marksheet scam in Assam’s Gauhati University,” police sources said on June 29.

“The arrests have been made from multiple locations of Guwahati, Barpeta and Dhubri, with the latest apprehension at Dhubri on June 28,” they said. The alleged scam was first revealed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at a press briefing during a visit to Barpeta on June 27.

"Those responsible for running the computerised marksheet system, take money and increase the marks…Even an operator can change the marks in the system used by GU," he said.

Mr. Sarma said six-seven cases have come to light in Barpeta and the prime accused, who is in charge of the firm responsible for the computerised marksheet system, has been arrested.

“Barpeta police and CID have been pursuing the case, with the authorities tight-lipped about it to ensure a smooth investigation,” the Chief Minister added, while expressing apprehension that such scams could be taking place in other universities also.

Barpeta police sources said the number of arrests has gone up to nine after a junior computer assistant at Dhubri Law College was held on June 28.

The scam came to light when authorities of Ganeshlal Choudhury College (GLC College) of Barpeta Road detected discrepancies in the marks of an undergraduate student. The student was also arrested in the case, besides others being held from various parts of Barpeta.

Related Topics

Assam / Guwahati / Dispur / state politics / politics / politics (general) / education

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.