NIA court frames charges against Assam MLA Akhil Gogoi under UAPA for anti-CAA stir

A special NIA court on Tuesday (October 22, 2024) framed charges against Assam MLA Akhil Gogoi and his three associates under sections of the stringent UAPA and IPC for their alleged role in the anti-CAA agitation.

Special NIA Judge SK Sharma framed charges against Mr. Gogoi under Section 18 (conspiracy) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act or UAPA and IPC sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 153A (promotion of enmity), and 153B that deals with imputations, assertions prejudicial to national-integration, his counsel Santanu Borthakur said.

On the other hand, charges were framed under Section 18 of the UAPA and 120B of the IPC against Dhaijya Konwar, Bittu Sonowal and Manash Konwar, he added.

The court rejected the UAPA Section 39 which deals with offence relating to support given to a terrorist organisation, and IPC section 124A (sedition) as suggested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in its charge sheet.

Reacting to it, Mr. Gogoi told PTI, "This again proves that we are with the people and this government wants us to be kept inside the jail. The fight against a fascist and communal government is a very troublesome and expensive affair." He said that all four will approach the Gauhati High Court against the framing of charges against them.

The NIA was investigating two cases against Mr. Gogoi and his three associates for their alleged role in the violent anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act stir in the State in December 2019.

