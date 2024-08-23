GUWAHATI

A minor girl was allegedly gang-raped in central Assam’s Nagaon district on August 22 while returning home from her tuition classes in the evening.

The incident in Dhing, a minority-dominated area, triggered outrage among the locals who called for an indefinite shutdown of shops and business establishments until strict action is taken against the culprits.

Three men were suspected to be involved in dumping the Class 10 girl by the roadside after committing the crime. The police detained one of them and are searching for two others.

Some locals found the lying semi-conscious about an hour after she was reportedly raped and informed the police. The police admitted her to a local health centre, which referred her to a hospital in district headquarters Nagaon about 25 km away.

The incident led to a shutdown across Dhing town with hundreds of people taking to the streets demanding exemplary action against those involved.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma rushed Information Minister Pijush Hazarika and the Director General of Police, Gyanendra Pratap Singh to Dhing to take stock of the situation. “Firm lawful action will be taken against the perpetrators,” Mr. Singh said.

The Chief Minister later told journalists this was not the first such incident in Dhing. “This is the 23rd such incident since the Lok Sabha elections where certain people have been found involved. They are getting a lot of encouragement after the parliamentary polls,” he said.

He said the indigenous people have been living in fear wherever they have become a minority in Assam. “Unfortunately, in places where we are in the majority, people either refuse to accept this or choose to be indifferent. If anything happens in Assam, the tendency is to turn it into an Assamese-Bengali conflict or something against the Marwaris,” the Chief Minister said.

He said it was high time the indigenous people realised who friends and enemies are.