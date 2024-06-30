ADVERTISEMENT

Marksheet scam in Assam: One more accused arrested

Published - June 30, 2024 02:51 pm IST - Barpeta (Assam)

Earlier, nine people, including the prime accused, were arrested from multiple locations of Guwahati, Barpeta, Dhubri and Darrang.

PTI

“One more person was arrested in connection with the alleged marksheet scam in Assam’s Gauhati University, taking the total number of those so far apprehended in the case to 10,” police said on June 30.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The accused was arrested from Dalgaon in Darrang district and later brought to Howly Police Station,” they said. "By profession, he is an advocate. We are interrogating him at present," a senior official said.

Earlier, nine people, including the prime accused, were arrested from multiple locations of Guwahati, Barpeta, Dhubri and Darrang.

The alleged scam came to light when authorities of Ganesh Lal Choudhury College (GLC College) of Barpeta Road detected discrepancies in the marks of an undergraduate student.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, during a press briefing on June 27, had said six-seven cases surfaced in Barpeta district and the prime accused, who was in charge of the firm responsible for the computerised marksheet system, was arrested.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US