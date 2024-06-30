Marksheet scam in Assam: One more accused arrested

“One more person was arrested in connection with the alleged marksheet scam in Assam’s Gauhati University, taking the total number of those so far apprehended in the case to 10,” police said on June 30.

“The accused was arrested from Dalgaon in Darrang district and later brought to Howly Police Station,” they said. "By profession, he is an advocate. We are interrogating him at present," a senior official said.

Earlier, nine people, including the prime accused, were arrested from multiple locations of Guwahati, Barpeta, Dhubri and Darrang.

The alleged scam came to light when authorities of Ganesh Lal Choudhury College (GLC College) of Barpeta Road detected discrepancies in the marks of an undergraduate student.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, during a press briefing on June 27, had said six-seven cases surfaced in Barpeta district and the prime accused, who was in charge of the firm responsible for the computerised marksheet system, was arrested.