Local BJP leader presumed beheaded declared prime accused in murder case: Assam Police

Assam Police on Wednesday said contractor and local BJP leader Sunil Gogoi, who was previously presumed beheaded, has been declared as an absconding accused for the murder of his family mason, whose headless body was mistakenly identified as Mr. Gogoi's and cremated.

In a twist, the DNA report of the headless and charred body revealed that it did not belong to Mr. Gogoi, as claimed by his family, but of Jahangir Hosain, a mason working at the politician's house in Sapatia Chetia village in Assam’s Lakhimpur district, DGP G.P. Singh said.

"It has been scientifically established that the mortal remains bear genetic similarity to the family of Jahangir Hosain, indicating that Hosain was killed and subsequently burnt to conceal his identity," Mr. Singh said in a post on X.

Mr. Singh added that initial investigation suggested that the entire plan was hatched and executed by the suspects to gain financially through an insurance claim.

"Upon receiving the DNA report from CDFD Hyderabad, a fresh case (Dhakuakhana PS Case No. 48/2024 U/S 120(B)/302/201/34 IPC) has been registered, naming Sunil Gogoi and his accomplices as prime suspects," the DGP said.

The body, found headless and half-burnt in an open field near Mr. Gogoi's residence on June 1, prompted further investigation. Mr. Gogoi's wife and other family members were interrogated on Wednesday at Dhakuakhana police station, an official said.

Lakhimpur SP Aparna N. on Tuesday said Mr. Gogoi had recently purchased an insurance policy worth Rs 41 lakh.

Mr. Gogoi, vice-president of BJP Kisan Morcha Dhakuakhana District Committee and a contractor involved with Jal Jeevan Mission, had alleged corruption in the Public Health Engineering Department of Lakhimpur, leading to the arrest of an executive engineer by the Chief Minister's Vigilance & Anti-Corruption (V&AC) wing.

Earlier this week, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma indicated that the body might not be Mr. Gogoi's and that a forensic examination would reveal the truth. During the investigation, it was discovered that Hosain had been missing since May 30.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed, and forensic experts were called in to probe the murder. Additionally, an IGP-level officer from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Assam Police monitored the entire inquiry.