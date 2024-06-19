GIFT a SubscriptionGift
5 die in landslide in Assam's Karimganj

Assam's flood situation worsened on Tuesday in the wake of relentless rain, with over 1.61 lakh people affected in eight districts

Published - June 19, 2024 12:23 pm IST - Guwahati

PTI
An area is flooded due to torrential rains for the past few days, in Karimganj on Tuesday. Over 1.05 lakh people across 14 districts of Assam have been affected by the deluge following heavy rains. | Photo Credit: ANI

An area is flooded due to torrential rains for the past few days, in Karimganj on Tuesday. Over 1.05 lakh people across 14 districts of Assam have been affected by the deluge following heavy rains. | Photo Credit: ANI

At least five members of a family, including three minors, died on Wednesday in a landslide following incessant rain in Karimganj district of Assam, police said.

The incident took place at Gainachora village in Badarpur Police Station area, Karimganj SP Partha Protim Das said.

Manipur govt to provide ₹10,000 to every flood-affected family

“Around 12:45 a.m., information was received about the landslide at a hillock in which a house was completely buried. The Officer-in-Charge of Badarpur Police Station, along with his staff and SDRF personnel, rushed to the spot," he told PTI.

The team immediately started the rescue operation, Mr. Das said.

“After about three hours, five bodies were recovered. There was no survivor,” he added.

The deceased have been identified as Roymun Nessa (55) and her children Sahida Khanam (18), Jahida Khanam (16) and Hamida Khanam (11).

Assam seeing several rivers flowing above danger level: CWC

A three-year-old child, Mehdi Hassan, the son of Mahimuddin, also lost his life in the landslide, the SP said.

Assam's flood situation worsened on Tuesday in the wake of relentless rain, with over 1.61 lakh people affected in eight districts.

Assam / rains / flood / avalanche/landslide / natural disasters

