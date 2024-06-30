GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Inclusive, equitable development of all communities needed for Assam's holistic growth: Governor Kataria

Published - June 30, 2024 10:44 am IST - Guwahati

PTI
Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria. File

Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria. File | Photo Credit: Photo Credi: X/@Gulab_kataria

Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria has stressed on the development of all communities for holistic growth of the State. He underlined the importance of bringing together the leadership of different communities to ensure inclusive, equitable development.

“The Governor was speaking at the valedictory ceremony of a two-day conference of autonomous councils, which are not covered under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, here on Saturday,” an official release said.

Leaders of Rabha-Hasong, Mising, Tiwa, Deuri, Thengal-Kachari, Sonowal-Kachari, Bodo-Kachari, Moran and Mottock communities and Kamatapur area, which have been formed into autonomous councils, participated in the meet.

“Lauding the initiative of Assam Assembly in organising the meet,” he said it will also help in spreading awareness about the spirit associated with the establishment of the Autonomous Councils.

“The conference has helped in reorienting various functionaries of the autonomous councils about the legislative, administrative and financial powers. The conference has also acted as a learning curve for different stakeholders about the provisions of the Autonomous Councils Act,” Kataria added.

The Governor hopes that the outcome of the conference would help in contributing in a decisive way in achieving the objectives of the Autonomous Councils, i.e. the social, economic, academic and cultural advancement of the scheduled demographic entities under it.

"The development of these communities are pivotal, as their progress will undoubtedly contribute to the holistic development of our State as well as the country," the Governor added. He assured his assistance in every possible way for the development of the Autonomous Councils.

