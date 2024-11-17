 />
In pictures: Hornbill haven

People of Mayong village in Morigaon district of Assam have come together to foster a small colony of oriental pied hornbills. They believe the birds are harbingers of peace

Published - November 17, 2024 11:59 am IST

Ritu Raj Konwar
Photo: The Hindu

Thriving species: Oriental pied hornbills have found a safe haven in Mayong village in Morigaon district of Assam.

Photo: The Hindu

Yield to serve: A woman with bananas harvested for the birds.

Photo: The Hindu

Ripe and ready: A villager puts out bananas for the birds.

Photo: The Hindu

Group lunch: A flock of oriental pied hornbills feed on bananas.

Photo: The Hindu

Made to order: A man makes a nest with dry grass for the hornbills.

Photo: The Hindu

Warm and safe: Boys set up a bird nest on a tree.

Photo: The Hindu

All in a row: Jungle mynas gather to feed on fruits. Mayong is home to a plethora of bird species.

Photo: The Hindu

Dewy breakfast: A sunbird feeds on flowers planted by the villagers.

Photo: The Hindu

Tap, tap: A woodpecker searches for insects to feed on.

Assam / flora and fauna

