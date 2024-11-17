Thriving species: Oriental pied hornbills have found a safe haven in Mayong village in Morigaon district of Assam.

Yield to serve: A woman with bananas harvested for the birds.

Ripe and ready: A villager puts out bananas for the birds.

Group lunch: A flock of oriental pied hornbills feed on bananas.

Made to order: A man makes a nest with dry grass for the hornbills.

Warm and safe: Boys set up a bird nest on a tree.

All in a row: Jungle mynas gather to feed on fruits. Mayong is home to a plethora of bird species.

Dewy breakfast: A sunbird feeds on flowers planted by the villagers.