Thriving species: Oriental pied hornbills have found a safe haven in Mayong village in Morigaon district of Assam.
Yield to serve: A woman with bananas harvested for the birds.
Ripe and ready: A villager puts out bananas for the birds.
Group lunch: A flock of oriental pied hornbills feed on bananas.
Made to order: A man makes a nest with dry grass for the hornbills.
Warm and safe: Boys set up a bird nest on a tree.
All in a row: Jungle mynas gather to feed on fruits. Mayong is home to a plethora of bird species.
Dewy breakfast: A sunbird feeds on flowers planted by the villagers.
Tap, tap: A woodpecker searches for insects to feed on.
Published - November 17, 2024 11:59 am IST