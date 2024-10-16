GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

In letter to Election Commission, Congress seeks transfer of police officers for 'inaction' in Rupahihat violence

Congress delegation meets CEO over alleged BJP attacks during campaign; seeks transfer of police officers for fair elections

Updated - October 16, 2024 07:30 pm IST - Guwahati

PTI
Jakir Hussain Sikdar, Assam Congress President. File

Jakir Hussain Sikdar, Assam Congress President. File | Photo Credit: Photo Credit: Twitter/@JakirSikdarMLA

The opposition Congress in Assam on Wednesday (October 16, 2024) wrote to the Election Commission (EC), seeking the transfer of some police officers in the Nagaon district, including the SP, alleging that they did not take action against BJP workers who were behind the violence in Rupahihat.

A delegation of Congress leaders, comprising its state working president Jakir Hussain Sikdar and senior leader Ripun Bora, met Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Anurag Goel and submitted a memorandum in this regard.

The Congress alleged that BJP workers attacked its supporters and the convoy of its MLAs on Tuesday (October 15, 2024) in Rupahihat when they had taken out a procession to campaign for the by-poll to the Samaguri assembly seat.

A week after quitting as Assam Trinamool Congress chief, Ripun Bora returns to Congress

"Following the incident, a delegation of MLAs met the Nagaon SP and requested him to take prompt action. Several complaints were filed in Rupahi and Khatowal police stations but no action has been taken so far," it alleged.

The Congress also claimed that SP Swapneel Deka and OCs Sanjib Kumar Roy and Biku Barman of Rupahi and Khatowal police stations, respectively, were "hobnobbing" with BJP leaders.

"They are indulging in activities which are detrimental to free and fair elections in the state," the letter said.

Congress hits back at Assam CM for accusing party of instigating encroachers evicted from government land

The Congress urged the EC to immediately transfer the police officers to ensure free and fair elections in Samaguri where polling is scheduled on November 13.

Mr. Sikdar later told reporters that they will also submit a memorandum to DGP GP Singh over the matter.

People from both the Congress and the BJP were injured in the clash that happened in Rupahihat.

The BJP had alleged that Dhubri MP ‎Rakibul Hussain had brought "goons" from elsewhere who went on a rampage, tearing its posters and banners, besides attacking its supporters.

Published - October 16, 2024 07:14 pm IST

Related Topics

political candidates / state politics / politics / political parties / police

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.