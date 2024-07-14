GIFT a SubscriptionGift
In Frames | Sweet slice of Assam

Pineapple is grown widely in the northeastern States such as Assam where they ripen and gain the best taste and flavour under the right amount of sunlight and rain

Published - July 14, 2024 11:40 am IST

Ritu Raj Konwar

Assam is blessed with diverse natural resources. The wide-ranging topography and congenial agro-climates offer immense potential for growing various kinds of fruit, vegetables, spices, flowers, and aromatic and medicinal crops.

Pineapple is widely grown in northeastern States, including Assam. The fruit is popular and their availability in the form of juice or slices round the year enable people to enjoy them whenever they want. Kew and Queen are the most popular varieties of pineapple among the growers in Assam. The Queen variety is widely grown.

Pineapple has recently gained much prominence for its health-promoting properties. Fresh pineapple is loaded with many essential vitamins and minerals.

Grown in the sunny fields of Assam, pineapples receive the right amount of sunshine and tropical rain to bring them to the peak of their flavour. The pineapple is a humid tropical plant. It grows well, both in the plains and also at elevations. Pineapple usually flowers from February to April and the fruits are ripe to harvest from July to September.

Two years ago, the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority organised a promotional event in Dubai to promote Assam’s pineapples there. Processed pineapples are also popular as they can last longer in the export market. A fully ripe pineapple is considered highly perishable, and cannot be kept for more than a few days after harvesting.

The major importers of pineapples from India are Nepal, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Maldives.

Recently, Meghalaya has started a scheme to promote fruit wine, including that of pineapples which have high sugar content. Pineapple wine can be processed from culled pineapple, pineapple peel, and the core.

Photo: Ritu Raj Konwar

Freshly picked: A woman harvests pineapples at a farm in Kamrup district of Assam.

Photo: Ritu Raj Konwar

Taking stock: A couple at their farm in Kamrup, where family members undertake the work together.

Photo: Ritu Raj Konwar

Irresistably sweet: Young men working on a pineapple farm help themselves to the fruit at Gamerimura village in Kamrup district of Assam.

Photo: Ritu Raj Konwar

Ready for sale: Farmers carry pineapples to be sold in a weekly market.

Photo: Ritu Raj Konwar

Fruit route: Pineapples reach local markets fresh from farm by various modes of transport.

Photo: Ritu Raj Konwar

Market day: A family takes its harvest atop an electric vehicle.

Photo: Ritu Raj Konwar

Take your pick: Women wait for customers at Bamunigaon village. The fruits are picked and sold almost always during the rainy season.

Photo: Ritu Raj Konwar

Solitary reaper: A man slices a pineapple that he grew on his farm.

Photo: Ritu Raj Konwar

Global favourite: While the fresh produced is sold domestically, processed pineapple is exported.

Freshly picked: A woman harvests pineapples at a farm in Kamrup district of Assam.
Photo: Ritu Raj Konwar
