In Assam, banks suffer from ‘militancy hangover’: Farm finance experts

Published - July 06, 2024 06:05 pm IST - GUWAHATI

The absence of bank linkage is affecting optimum production by 25 lakh small and marginal farmers in the State, they said

The Hindu Bureau

Tea garden workers spraying insecticide on tea leaves in a tea garden in Sonitpur district of Assam on Sunday, March 22, 2009. The agriculture sector in Assam has suffered because banks and financial institutions are yet to get over the “militancy hangover”, a representative of farmers’ associations in the northeast has told the Centre. | Photo Credit: Ritu Raj Konwar

GUWAHATI

The agriculture sector in Assam has suffered because banks and financial institutions are yet to get over the “militancy hangover”, a representative of farmers’ associations in the northeast has told the Centre.

The anti-outsiders Assam Agitation (1979-85) and two decades of extremism created a negative perception among bankers and financiers about the farmers’ repayment capability, the representative said at a pre-Budget meeting in New Delhi in June.

Although most extremist groups have inked peace deals since the early 2000s, the perception has led to “very poor credit flow and the absence of bank linkage” for some 25 lakh small and marginal farmers holding about 20 lakh hectares of agricultural land.

“The need of the hour is to revive Assam’s large and highly potential agriculture sector with bank linkage. This sector never had the privilege to get linked with banks in an organised manner apart from the Kisan Credit Card and directive loans,” Nandita Sharma, executive director of the Associated Tea and Agro Management Services (ATMS) said.

A consultancy group, the ATMS represented the farm sector and farmers of the northeast at a pre-Budget meeting with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and other senior officers on June 21.

Ms. Sharma said all schemes in the agriculture, allied, and medium and small enterprises sectors failed in Assam and other parts of the northeast primarily because of poor bank linkage.

“There is no customised bank product even for the sectors organised and developed by the Centre over the last 10 years. Our initiatives generated awareness among a few banks but the Finance Ministry’s intervention, even in a small way, in changing the banks’ perception can have a big impact on the GDP of Assam,” she said.

The ATMS suggested customised bank products through “small ticket loans” in piggery and bamboo, apart from food grains.

Fiscal assistance to pig farmers, a majority of whom are tribals and in the Below Poverty Line category, can increase meat production to 50,000 metric tonnes per annum, it said. Bank-driven bamboo plantations suited to the soil and climatic conditions in the northeast can boost bio-fuel production, the group said.

