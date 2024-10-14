ADVERTISEMENT

In a drug bust, heroin worth Rs 4 crore seized in Assam, one arrested

Published - October 14, 2024 02:11 pm IST - Guwahati

One person has been arrested in connection with drug case by the Assam Police's Special Task Force

PTI

Representational pic. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Heroin worth around ₹4 crore was recovered from a truck in the suburbs of the city on Monday, police said. One person has been arrested in this connection by the Assam Police's Special Task Force, they said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Acting on information received that drugs were being transported from Nagaland to Guwahati, the police launched an operation near Jorabat and intercepted the truck.

During the search of the vehicle, the personnel recovered 45 soap boxes containing 537.2 gm of heroin, valued at over ₹4 crore in the international market, a police officer said.

The drug supplier, who was also driving the truck, has been apprehended, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US